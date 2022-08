Who Got The Work

A. Eli Kaplan and Jaclyn M. Essinger of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have entered appearances for Cenlar FSB and CitiMortgage Inc. in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The case was filed June 27 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of Todd S. Dion on behalf of Edward C. Bohannon and Kelly A. Bohannon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:22-cv-11010, Bohannon et al v. Cenlar FSB et al.

Real Estate

August 11, 2022, 7:33 AM