Removed To Federal Court

American Woodmark and RSI Home Products removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit was brought by Lauby Mankin & Lauby. American Woodmark and RSI Home Products are represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 5:22-cv-01983, Boguett v. American Woodmark Corp. et al.

California

November 10, 2022, 12:34 PM