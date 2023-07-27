Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb, Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance and Amwins Brokerage of New Jersey to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Bell Law Group on behalf of supermarket operator Bogopa Enterprises, seeks coverage for property damage and business interruption allegedly caused when a contractor's employee accidentally cut the store's main refrigerant line, releasing refrigerant into the store. The case is 1:23-cv-05685, Bogopa Enterprises Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Bogopa Enterprises, Inc.

defendants

Chubb

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Amwins Brokerage of New Jersey Inc.

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute