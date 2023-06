Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a breach of employment contract lawsuit against Forward Clinical Trials LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover unpaid wages and a performance agreement, was filed by Justice Litigation Associates on behalf of a former medical director. The case is 8:23-cv-01429, Bogle v. Forward Clinical Research d/b/a Forward Clinical Trials LLC.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanya Bogle

defendants

Forward Clinical Research d/b/a Forward Clinical Trials, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract