Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Materials Co. and Georgia Stone Products to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Boggs Transport. The case is 4:22-cv-04136, Boggs Transport Inc v. American Materials Company, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 6:06 PM