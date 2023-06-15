New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a product liability class action Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court. According to the complaint, the defendant sells Ford Expeditions, Mustangs, Rangers, F-150s, and Lincoln Navigators with transmission defects that can cause the vehicles to jerk, lunge and hesitate between gears. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; the Carlson Law Firm; Brent Coon and Associates; and Wallace Miller LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00774, Boggan et al v. Ford Motor Company.

June 15, 2023, 11:09 AM

Brian Wolfe

Bridgett Thompson

James Grier

Kelly Wolfe

Larry Boggan

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects