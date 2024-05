Who Got The Work

Blake Padget and Blaine Veldhuis of Butzel Long have stepped in to defend Prime Healthcare Services-Garden City in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed March 28 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of Ora Sue Bogden and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of failing to provide an American Sign Language interpreter for Bogden's husband after he suffered from cardiac arrest and was transported to Garden City via an ambulance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:24-cv-10813, Bogden et al v. Prime Healthcare Services Garden City, LLC.

Health Care

May 14, 2024, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Marshall

Ora Sue Bigden

Ora Sue Bogden

Stefanie Slate

Plaintiffs

Eisenberg And Baum LLP

defendants

Prime Healthcare Services Garden City, LLC, d/b/a Garden City Hospital

Prime Healthcare Services-Garden City, LLC

defendant counsels

Butzel Long

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act