New Suit - Civil Rights

The District of Columbia was sued for disability-based discrimination on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Ropes & Gray and the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on behalf of Jocelyn Bogdan, Abdullahi Halakhe and their minor child, alleges that Oyster-Adams Bilingual School failed to provide consistent diabetes care to the child, including training adults to administer his insulin and monitor his diabetes symptoms, causing him to be excluded for weeks from school and to miss out on field trips and other school-sponsored activities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02211, Bogdan et al. v. District of Columbia.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 31, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Abdullahi Halakhe

J.H.

Jocelyn Bogdan

Plaintiffs

Ropes & Gray

defendants

Brian Schwalb

District Of Columbia

Muriel Bowser

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA