Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against RTW Retailwinds Acquisition and Saadia Group to California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid severance, was filed by attorney Robert Petrokovsky on behalf of Brigitte Bogart, former head of design for the now-defunct retailer New York & Company. The case is 8:23-cv-01268, Bogart v. RTW Retailwinds Acquisition LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 5:05 PM

