New Suit - Product Liability

TikTok, YouTube and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of individuals impacted by TikTok's 'choking challenge,' harassing content and child pornography, challenge that platforms AI-based moderation system and accuses TikTok and YouTube of failing to adhere to their publicly announced guidelines regarding the take down of inappropriate and dangerous content. The lawsuit is backed by Eisenberg & Baum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00012, Bogard et al v. Tiktok Inc. et al.

Technology

February 02, 2023, 8:02 AM