Who Got The Work

Steven M. Loewengart of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Authentic Pizza and Marco's Pizza Franchising in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Ohio Northern District Court by Simon Law Co. and the Law Office of Michael L. Fradin, contends that the defendants failed to adequately reimburse current and former delivery drivers for their automobile expenses or other job-related expenses and did not pay the drivers for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:22-cv-01653, Boettcher v. Marco's Pizza, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 31, 2022, 6:06 AM