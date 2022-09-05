Who Got The Work

M. Robin Davis and Joshua R. Adams of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to RHA Health Services NC LLC and RHA Health Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed July 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Hensel Law on behalf of hourly-paid mobile crisis responder Jacob Boerner, who contends that he was not paid for 'on call' hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 7:22-cv-00115, Boerner v. Rha Health Services, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 05, 2022, 6:12 AM