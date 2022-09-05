M. Robin Davis and Joshua R. Adams of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to RHA Health Services NC LLC and RHA Health Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed July 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Hensel Law on behalf of hourly-paid mobile crisis responder Jacob Boerner, who contends that he was not paid for 'on call' hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 7:22-cv-00115, Boerner v. Rha Health Services, Inc. et al.
Health Care
September 05, 2022, 6:12 AM