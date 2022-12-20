New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action on Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Scott + Scott, Robins Kaplan, Turke & Strauss and Lowey Dannenberg, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The case is 2:22-cv-01802, Boelens v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 20, 2022, 8:35 PM