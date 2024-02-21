Boeing Under Fire for Allegedly Conning Smaller Companies In...

News From Law.com

Boeing is under fire in three separate but related cases alleging the aviation giant has a habit of defrauding companies into signing losing contracts, despite claiming the opposite in court, according to a lead plaintiff's attorney. In the most recent case filed Feb. 2, a North Carolina family office asserted that Boeing conned them into buying a near-bankrupt parts supplier while engineering its failure by secretly leasing the supplier's facility in Santa Ana, CA, out from under it.

Aerospace & Defense

February 21, 2024, 2:53 PM

