New Suit - Wrongful Death, Personal Injury

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, Walmart and other defendants were sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court for five wrongful death claims arising from a motor vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit contends that the driver of the tractor-trailer was employed by C.H. Robinson and allegedly tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamines and amphetamines. The complaint was filed by The Law Firm for Truck Safety on behalf of Mary Joan Boehne, David L. Hahn, Amy M. Ross and five estates represented by the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00158, Boehne et al v. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 12, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy M. Ross

David L. Hahn

Mary Joan Boehne

Plaintiffs

The Law Firm For Truck Safety, LLP

defendants

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Walmart Inc

Blf Truck Transportation, LLC

Dayren Rocubert

Papi Briche, LLC

Unique Freight Carriers, Inc.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision