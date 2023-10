News From Law.com

A merger between makers of body worn cameras for law enforcement put the kibosh on competition, according to a group of antitrust suits pending in a New Jersey court. Taxpayers are facing big price increases for the cameras and Tasers since Axon Enterprise Inc., the largest maker of such equipment, bought a competing company, VieVu, from its former owner, Safariland, according to the suits.

October 17, 2023, 4:56 PM

