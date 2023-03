News From Law.com

Capital markets and transactional work buoyed Cahill Gordon & Reindel past $500 million in revenue and over $5.5 million in profits per partner in 2021. When that work dried up in 2022, the end result was foreseeable. Cahill saw a 19.5% drop in revenue in 2022, going from $515 million in 2021 down to $415 million in 2022, just below the $440 million it brought in in 2020.

March 29, 2023, 11:59 AM

