Starbucks was sued by French press manufacturer Bodum USA for breach of contract on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Vedder Price, accuses Starbucks of selling a competitor's French presses in violation of an exclusivity agreement which Starbucks entered with Bodum in 2008 to settle a trade dress lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02946, Bodum USA Inc. v. Starbucks Corp.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 10, 2023, 7:00 PM