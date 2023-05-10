New Suit - Contract

Starbucks was sued by French press manufacturer Bodum USA for breach of contract on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Vedder Price, accuses Starbucks of selling a competitor's French presses in violation of an exclusivity agreement which Starbucks entered with Bodum in 2008 to settle a trade dress lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02946, Bodum USA Inc. v. Starbucks Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 10, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Bodum USA, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vedder Price

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract