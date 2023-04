Removed To Federal Court

Automotive lender Exeter Finance removed a consumer class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers, alleges that the defendant's post-repo notice form to vehicle owners is deficient under the Pennsylvania Uniform Commercial Code. Exeter is represented by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young. The case is 2:23-cv-01398, Bodnar v. Exeter Finance LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Bodnar

defendants

Exeter Finance LLC f/k/a Exeter Finance Corp.

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract