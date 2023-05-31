New Suit - Contract

GrayRobinson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Terroir Connections, a wine and spirits market, in Florida Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for the alleged nonpayment of profits from wine and spirit sales pursuant to a U.S. Representation and Importation agreement, was filed on behalf of Bodegas Corral, a winery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01210, Bodegas Corral S.A. v. Terroir Connections LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Bodegas Corral, S.A.

Plaintiffs

GrayRobinson

defendants

Terroir Connections, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract