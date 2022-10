Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Thursday removed an insurance class action against Travelers to Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by the Slavicek Law Firm, accuses Travelers of systemically denying claims for 'stacked' motorist coverage in violation of Arizona law. The case is 2:22-cv-01847, Bode v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 8:52 PM