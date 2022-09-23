New Suit - Contract

Pierce Atwood filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Hampshire District Court on behalf of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The suit pursues claims against Private Jet Services Group LLC for supplying a private jet that was not the type of jet contracted. Bocelli is also represented by McCabe, Coleman, Ventosa & Patterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00379, Bocelli v. Private Jet Services Group, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 23, 2022, 3:36 PM