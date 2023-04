Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a wage and hour class action against Elevance Health to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by E&L LLP, brings claims on behalf of non-exempt workers employed by the defendant in California. The case is 5:23-cv-01698, Boccongella v. The Elevance Health Companies, Inc. (f/k/a The Anthem Companies, Inc.).

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gladys E. Boccongella

defendants

The Elevance Health Companies, Inc. (f/k/a The Anthem Companies, Inc.)

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination