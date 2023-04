Who Got The Work

Brian P. Scibetta of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce has entered an appearance for Deutsche Bank and Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act. The complaint was filed pro se on Feb. 28 in New York Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-01780, Bocci v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Candace Bocci

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

defendant counsels

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act