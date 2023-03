New Suit - Consumer

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01780, Bocci v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al.