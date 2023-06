Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burns White on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Stillwater Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims stemming from an alleged dog attack, was filed by Pansini, Mezrow & Davis on behalf of Earl Boccella and Lynda Boccella. The case is 2:23-cv-02211, Boccella et al v. Stillwater Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Earl Boccella

Lynda Boccella

Plaintiffs

Pansini & Mezrow

defendants

Stillwater Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute