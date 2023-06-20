New Suit

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and Sanford Law Firm filed a data breach class action against Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack between February to March 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01008, Boccadori v. Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services LLC.

Health Care

June 20, 2023, 7:01 PM

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims