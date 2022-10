Removed To Federal Court

Norton Rose Fulbright and other counsel on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, centered on a motor vehicle collision arising from allegedly negligent tire service, was filed by Godinez Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Maria De Lourdes Bocanegra and other plaintiffs. The case is 7:22-cv-00358, Bocanegra et al v. Walmart Inc.