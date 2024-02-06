Boca Raton to Face $2M in Attorney Fees Over Public Records ...

News From Law.com

The Palm Beach Circuit Court entered final judgment against the City of Boca Raton over its "blind reliance on assurances from self-interested officials" that led to pervasive public records violations related to the residential development of two prime oceanfront properties.Robert Sweetapple, a partner at Sweetapple, Broeker & Varkas in Boca Raton, and Joanne O'Connor, a shareholder at Jones Foster, represented the plaintiff, Azure Development LLC, who sued the defendant, the City, in their litigation strategy to solve why the project was held up.

Government

February 06, 2024, 12:20 PM

nature of claim: /