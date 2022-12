New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination in connection with the company's policy of mandatory COVID vaccines. The lawsuit was filed by Wegman Hessler LPA on behalf of Jonathan Bobnar, who alleges that he was terminated after being denied religious accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02258, Bobnar v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.