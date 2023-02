Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Diversified Gas & Oil to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty on behalf of wastewater disposal providers Bobcat Coitsville and Bobcat North Lima. The case is 4:23-cv-00249, Bobcat North Lima, LLC et al v. Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation et al.

Energy

February 08, 2023, 3:22 PM