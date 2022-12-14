New Suit - Copyright

Bobby Goldstein Productions, owned by the creator of the television show 'Cheaters,' filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against ION Media, E.W. Scripps and Katz Broadcasting on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of airing episodes of the show on 'ION Mystery' on internet TV platforms such as Roku, Freevee and Tubi without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02780, Bobby Goldstein Productions Inc. v. E.W. Scripps Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 14, 2022, 4:39 PM