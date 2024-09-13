Who Got The Work

Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, has turned to lawyer Natasha Prinzing Jones of Boone Karlberg PC to fight a pending data breach class action. The action was filed July 30 in Montana District Court by Ahdoot & Wolfson and Heenan & Cook on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack. Co-defendant Snowflake is represented by Holland & Hart and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 2:24-cv-00071, Bobbitt v. Snowflake Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 13, 2024, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Bobbitt

Plaintiffs

Heenan & Cook

Ahdoot & Wolfson

Defendants

Advance Stores Company, Incorporated

Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake, Inc.

defendant counsels

Boone Karlberg, P.C.

Holland & Hart

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims