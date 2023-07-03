New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Apria Healthcare was hit with a data breach class action in Indiana Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Srourian Law Firm, pursues claims against the defendant for failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 individuals' personally identifiable and health information vulnerable to a cyberattack around June 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01166, Bobbitt v. Apria Healthcare LLC.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Debbie Bobbitt

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Apria Healthcare LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims