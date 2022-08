New Suit - Employment

Ford Motor Co. was hit with an employment discrimination Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over race- and sex-based discrimination, was filed by Marshall & Forman and Walton + Brown on behalf of Veronica Price and Anitra Price Bobbitt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01461, Bobbitt et al v. Ford Motor Company.