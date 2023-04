New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Bob Ross Inc. The suit alleges that the Found Inc. uses painter Bob Ross' image and likeness in its merchandising without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00524, Bob Ross, Inc. v. The Found, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Bob Ross, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

The Found, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims