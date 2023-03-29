Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mercy Clinic East Communities to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Renz Law on behalf of a former financial coordinator for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 4:23-cv-00391, Boatright v. Mercy Clinic East Commnities.

Health Care

March 29, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Tammy Boatright

defendants

Mercy Clinic East Commnities

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination