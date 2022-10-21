Who Got The Work

Great American Insurance Company, an American Financial Group subsidiary, has tapped lawyer Paul K. Friedrich of Williams Kastner & Gibbs to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, alleging breach of a collective bargaining agreement, was filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Barlow Coughran Morales & Josephson on behalf of the IBEW Health and Welfare Trust Fund and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman, is 2:22-cv-01246, Boards of Trustees of the Local 191 IBEW Health and Welfare Trust Fund et al v. Soletric LLC et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 7:42 AM