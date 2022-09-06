New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance, and American Financial Group company, and Soletric LLC were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The case, alleging breach of a collective bargaining agreement, was filed by Barlow Coughran Morales & Josephson on behalf of the IBEW Health and Welfare Trust Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01246, Boards of Trustees of the Local 191 IBEW Health and Welfare Trust Fund et al v. Soletric LLC et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 7:48 PM