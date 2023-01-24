Boards Lack of Tech Savvy Poses Challenges for CLOs | Law.co...

News From Law.com

If ever there was a case where board members failed to grasp the implications of inadequate technology investment—and the legal department lost an opportunity to school them—it might be Southwest Airlines' recent flight meltdown. After Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights last month, reports surfaced that employees had long warned that the airline's internal scheduling system was overwhelmed and needed upgrading. Instead, the company invested in consumer-facing technology.

January 24, 2023, 2:15 PM