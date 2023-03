Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wright Lindsey & Jennings on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by in-house counsel for the University of Arkansas. The case is 4:23-cv-00281, Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas

Plaintiffs

Office Of General Counsel

defendants

Bank of America NA

defendant counsels

Wright Lindsey Jennings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract