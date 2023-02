New Suit - Employment

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of the Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Pension Plan and Trust. The suit, which seeks to determine the recipient of employee welfare plan benefits, names Cynthia V. Carter and Theresa L. Riley as claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00062, Board of Trustees of the Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Pension Plan and Trust v. Riley et al.

Ohio

February 01, 2023, 3:39 PM