Who Got The Work

Suzanne L. Martin of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, over delinquent trust contributions, was filed Oct. 6 in Nevada District Court by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:22-cv-01693, Board of Trustees of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 525 Health and Welfare Trust and Plan, et al v. Johnson Controls, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 21, 2022, 4:58 AM