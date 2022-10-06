New Suit - ERISA

The Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 525 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Johnson Controls, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent trust contributions, was brought by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01693, Board of Trustees of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 525 Health and Welfare Trust and Plan et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 8:49 PM