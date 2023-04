New Suit - ERISA

Vestar Inc. was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Proskauer Rose on behalf of the Mason Tenders' District Council. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03256, Board of Trustees of the Mason Tenders' District Council Welfare Fund, Pension Fund, Annuity Fund and Training Fund v. Vestar Inc.

New York

April 19, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Board of Trustees of the Mason Tenders' District Council Welfare Fund, Pension Fund, Annuity Fund and Training Fund

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Vestar, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations