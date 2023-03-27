Who Got The Work
T. Christopher Bailey and David Wasserman of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale have stepped in to represent Total Steel Services and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Illinois Southern District Court by Johnson & Krol on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Annuity Trust and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:23-cv-00444, Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Trust et al v. Total Steel Services, LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
Plaintiffs
- Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Annuity Trust
- Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Trust
- Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Welfare Plan
- Iron Workers Local No. 392 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers
- Iron Workers Local No. 396 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers
- Iron Workers Local No. 782 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers
Plaintiffs
- Johnson & Krol, Llc - Indianapolis
defendants
- Joan Stork
- John Raney
- Kenneth Helmick
- Ronald Stork
- Total Steel Services, LLC
defendant counsels
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations