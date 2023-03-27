Who Got The Work

T. Christopher Bailey and David Wasserman of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale have stepped in to represent Total Steel Services and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Illinois Southern District Court by Johnson & Krol on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Annuity Trust and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:23-cv-00444, Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Trust et al v. Total Steel Services, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 27, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Annuity Trust

Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Trust

Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Welfare Plan

Iron Workers Local No. 392 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers

Iron Workers Local No. 396 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers

Iron Workers Local No. 782 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers

Johnson & Krol, Llc - Indianapolis

defendants

Joan Stork

John Raney

Kenneth Helmick

Ronald Stork

Total Steel Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations