T. Christopher Bailey and David Wasserman of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale have stepped in to represent Total Steel Services and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Illinois Southern District Court by Johnson & Krol on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Annuity Trust and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:23-cv-00444, Board of Trustees of the Iron Workers St. Louis District Council Pension Trust et al v. Total Steel Services, LLC et al.

March 27, 2023, 6:39 AM

