Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer partner Swen Prior has entered an appearance for MC4 Construction in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 22 in Nevada District Court by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Electrical Workers Health and Welfare Trust and Board of Trustees of the Electrical Workers Pension Trust, accuses the defendant of failing to provide access to its books and records for an audit and failing to make required contributions to trust funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:24-cv-01338, Board of Trustees of the Electrical Workers Health and Welfare Trust et al v. MC4 Construction, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

September 05, 2024, 7:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Board of Trustees of the Electrical Workers Health and Welfare Trust

Board of Trustees of the Electrical Workers Pension Trust

Plaintiffs

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Defendants

MC4 Construction, LLC

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations