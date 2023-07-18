New Suit - ERISA

Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Wildhorse Investments d/b/a Black Canyon Construction on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01122, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al. v. Wildhorse Investments Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 18, 2023, 7:17 PM

