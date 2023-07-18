New Suit - ERISA

Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Wildhorse Investments d/b/a Black Canyon Construction on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01122, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al. v. Wildhorse Investments Inc.

Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust

The Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust

The Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Vacation Trust

The Board of Trustees of the Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 Training Trust

Wildhorse Investments, Inc. dba Black Canyon Construction, a Nevada Corporation

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations