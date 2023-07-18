New Suit - ERISA
Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Wildhorse Investments d/b/a Black Canyon Construction on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01122, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al. v. Wildhorse Investments Inc.
- Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust
- The Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust
- The Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Vacation Trust
- The Board of Trustees of the Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 Training Trust
- Wildhorse Investments, Inc. dba Black Canyon Construction, a Nevada Corporation
nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations