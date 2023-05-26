New Suit - ERISA

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust and other plaintiffs. The suit pursues claims against Bottom Line Construction for allegedly failing to make employee benefit contributions to the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00830, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al v. Bottom Line Construction.

Health & Life Insurance

May 26, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust

Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust

Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Vacation Trust

Board of Trustees of the Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 Training Trust

Plaintiffs

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

defendants

Bottom Line Construction

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations