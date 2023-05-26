Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust and other plaintiffs. The suit pursues claims against Bottom Line Construction for allegedly failing to make employee benefit contributions to the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00830, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al v. Bottom Line Construction.
Health & Life Insurance
May 26, 2023, 6:17 PM