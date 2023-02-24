New Suit - ERISA

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court against Associated Tank Constructors Inc. for allegedly failing to respond to requests to make its books and records available for an audit. The complaint was filed on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Nevada Laborers Local 872 Training Trust and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00295, Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Health and Welfare Trust et al v. Associated Tank Constructors, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 24, 2023, 3:37 PM